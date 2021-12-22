 Skip to main content

Market Overview

$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 10:23am   Comments
Danaher (NYSE:DHR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 16.48% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In DHR: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 12.71 shares of Danaher at the time with $1,000. This investment in DHR would have produced an average annual return of 31.88%. Currently, Danaher has a market capitalization of $224.31 billion.

Danaher's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $3,989.07 today based on a price of $313.91 for DHR at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

