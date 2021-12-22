 Skip to main content

Recap: Cintas Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 9:13am   Comments
Recap: Cintas Q2 Earnings

 

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cintas beat estimated earnings by 4.15%, reporting an EPS of $2.76 versus an estimate of $2.65, which did not surprise analysts.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36, which was followed by a 2.21% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cintas's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 2.75 2.30 2.21 2.18
EPS Actual 3.11 2.47 2.37 2.62
Revenue Estimate 1.87B 1.82B 1.75B 1.75B
Revenue Actual 1.90B 1.84B 1.78B 1.76B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

