Recap: Cintas Q2 Earnings
Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cintas beat estimated earnings by 4.15%, reporting an EPS of $2.76 versus an estimate of $2.65, which did not surprise analysts.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36, which was followed by a 2.21% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cintas's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.75
|2.30
|2.21
|2.18
|EPS Actual
|3.11
|2.47
|2.37
|2.62
|Revenue Estimate
|1.87B
|1.82B
|1.75B
|1.75B
|Revenue Actual
|1.90B
|1.84B
|1.78B
|1.76B
