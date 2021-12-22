Recap: Cintas Q2 Earnings

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 08:30 AM.

Earnings

Cintas beat estimated earnings by 4.15%, reporting an EPS of $2.76 versus an estimate of $2.65, which did not surprise analysts.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36, which was followed by a 2.21% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cintas's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 2.75 2.30 2.21 2.18 EPS Actual 3.11 2.47 2.37 2.62 Revenue Estimate 1.87B 1.82B 1.75B 1.75B Revenue Actual 1.90B 1.84B 1.78B 1.76B

