Recap: CarMax Q3 Earnings
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 06:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CarMax beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.44, which did not surprise analysts.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 0.61% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CarMax's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.89
|1.63
|1.26
|1.14
|EPS Actual
|1.72
|2.63
|1.27
|1.42
|Revenue Estimate
|6.85B
|6.24B
|5.17B
|5.00B
|Revenue Actual
|7.99B
|7.70B
|5.16B
|5.18B
