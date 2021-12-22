Recap: CarMax Q3 Earnings

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CarMax beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.44, which did not surprise analysts.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 0.61% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CarMax's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.89 1.63 1.26 1.14 EPS Actual 1.72 2.63 1.27 1.42 Revenue Estimate 6.85B 6.24B 5.17B 5.00B Revenue Actual 7.99B 7.70B 5.16B 5.18B

