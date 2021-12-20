Nike: Q2 Earnings Insights
Nike (NYSE:NKE) reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
Nike beat estimated earnings by 31.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.63, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $114,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 6.26% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nike's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.11
|0.51
|0.76
|0.62
|EPS Actual
|1.16
|0.93
|0.90
|0.78
|Revenue Estimate
|12.46B
|11.01B
|11.02B
|10.56B
|Revenue Actual
|12.25B
|12.34B
|10.36B
|11.24B
