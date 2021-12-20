Nike: Q2 Earnings Insights

Nike (NYSE:NKE) reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Nike beat estimated earnings by 31.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.63, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $114,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 6.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nike's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.11 0.51 0.76 0.62 EPS Actual 1.16 0.93 0.90 0.78 Revenue Estimate 12.46B 11.01B 11.02B 10.56B Revenue Actual 12.25B 12.34B 10.36B 11.24B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.