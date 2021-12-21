Recap: Enerpac Tool Group Q1 Earnings
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Enerpac Tool Group missed estimated earnings by 23.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.21, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $11,473,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 4.21% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Enerpac Tool Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|0.18
|0.12
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.19
|0.28
|0.06
|0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|150.48M
|137.44M
|125.92M
|123.84M
|Revenue Actual
|145.43M
|143.15M
|120.65M
|119.43M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
