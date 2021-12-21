Recap: Enerpac Tool Group Q1 Earnings

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Enerpac Tool Group missed estimated earnings by 23.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.21, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $11,473,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 4.21% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Enerpac Tool Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.18 0.12 0.10 EPS Actual 0.19 0.28 0.06 0.09 Revenue Estimate 150.48M 137.44M 125.92M 123.84M Revenue Actual 145.43M 143.15M 120.65M 119.43M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.