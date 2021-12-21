 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

General Mills Posts Mixed Q2 Results
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 8:01am   Comments
Share:
General Mills Posts Mixed Q2 Results
  • General Mills Inc (NYSE: GIS) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 6.5% year-on-year, to $5.02 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $4.84 billion.
  • North America Retail segment sales increased 2% Y/Y. Pet segment sales increased 29%, while Convenience Stores & Foodservice sales rose 23%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.99 missed the consensus of $1.05.
  • The gross margin contracted 400 basis points Y/Y to 32.5%. The operating margin shrank 350 basis points to 15.9%, and operating income for the quarter fell 13% to $800 million.
  • General Mills held $1.02 billion in cash and equivalents as of November 28, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $1.50 billion for six months in FY22.
  • "In the face of an unprecedented combination of input cost inflation and supply chain disruptions, we're moving quickly to keep our trusted brands on store shelves for consumers while driving net price realization to protect our bottom line," said Chairman and CEO Jeff Harmening.
  • Outlook: General Mills sees FY22 organic net sales to increase 4% - 5% (prior view toward the higher end of the range of down 1% - 3%).
  • The company sees constant-currency adjusted EPS of down 2% - up 1% (prior view toward the higher end of the range of flat to down 2%).
  • Price Action: GIS shares are trading lower by 3.47% at $65.44 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GIS)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Following Monday's Sell-Off
5 Stocks To Watch For December 21, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For December 21, 2021
5 Companies That Could Beat Earnings Estimates This Week: Rite Aid, BlackBerry And More
A Preview Of General Mills's Earnings
General Mills: Debt Overview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com