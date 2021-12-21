Recap: Rite Aid Q3 Earnings
Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Rite Aid beat estimated earnings by 207.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.14, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $112,000,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 3.3% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rite Aid's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.48
|0.22
|-0.76
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|-0.41
|0.38
|-0.78
|0.40
|Revenue Estimate
|6.21B
|6.21B
|5.80B
|5.84B
|Revenue Actual
|6.11B
|6.16B
|5.92B
|6.12B
