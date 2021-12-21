5 Stocks To Watch For December 21, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $4.84 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares slipped 1.3% to $66.91 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $4.84 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares slipped 1.3% to $66.91 in after-hours trading. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday. Nike shares gained 3.8% to $162.98 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: NKE) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday. Nike shares gained 3.8% to $162.98 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) to have earned $2.99 per share on revenue of $419.13 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. FactSet Research shares gained 1% to $475.44 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor