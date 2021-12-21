5 Stocks To Watch For December 21, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $4.84 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares slipped 1.3% to $66.91 in after-hours trading.
- NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday. Nike shares gained 3.8% to $162.98 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) to have earned $2.99 per share on revenue of $419.13 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. FactSet Research shares gained 1% to $475.44 in after-hours trading.
- Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) reported upbeat results for its first quarter and issued strong revenue guidance for the current quarter. Micron shares climbed 6.8% to $87.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) to report a quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $177.25 million after the closing bell. BlackBerry shares gained 0.9% to $8.96 in after-hours trading.
