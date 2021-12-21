 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For December 21, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 5:24am   Comments
Share:

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $4.84 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares slipped 1.3% to $66.91 in after-hours trading.
  • NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday. Nike shares gained 3.8% to $162.98 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) to have earned $2.99 per share on revenue of $419.13 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. FactSet Research shares gained 1% to $475.44 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) reported upbeat results for its first quarter and issued strong revenue guidance for the current quarter. Micron shares climbed 6.8% to $87.60 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) to report a quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $177.25 million after the closing bell. BlackBerry shares gained 0.9% to $8.96 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FDS + BB)

Earnings Scheduled For December 21, 2021
5 Companies That Could Beat Earnings Estimates This Week: Rite Aid, BlackBerry And More
Christmas Week's Earnings Repertoire
Preview: BlackBerry's Earnings
BlackBerry's Earnings Outlook
Earnings Outlook For FactSet Research Systems
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com