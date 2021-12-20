Calavo Growers: Q4 Earnings Insights

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Calavo Growers beat estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.11, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $38,994,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 17.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Calavo Growers's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.44 0.20 0.64 EPS Actual -0.17 0.43 0.17 0.34 Revenue Estimate 281.67M 267.07M 221.62M 256.07M Revenue Actual 285.01M 276.82M 220.58M 234.43M

