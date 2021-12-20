Calavo Growers: Q4 Earnings Insights
Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Calavo Growers beat estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.11, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $38,994,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 17.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Calavo Growers's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.05
|0.44
|0.20
|0.64
|EPS Actual
|-0.17
|0.43
|0.17
|0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|281.67M
|267.07M
|221.62M
|256.07M
|Revenue Actual
|285.01M
|276.82M
|220.58M
|234.43M
