A Preview Of General Mills's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 10:01am   Comments
General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-12-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that General Mills will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.05.

General Mills bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.10, which was followed by a 0.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at General Mills's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.89 0.84 0.84 0.97
EPS Actual 0.99 0.91 0.82 1.06
Price Change % 0.6% -1.17% 1.55% -0.5%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills were trading at $67.65 as of December 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

