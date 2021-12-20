Earnings Scheduled For December 20, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $13.50 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Eaton Vance Floating-Rate (NYSE:EFL) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $56.54 million.

• Nike (NYSE:NKE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $11.25 billion.

• Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $263.38 million.

• Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $7.67 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.