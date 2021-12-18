 Skip to main content

If You Invested $100 Over The Past 15 Years Netflix, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2021 3:00pm   Comments
If You Invested $100 Over The Past 15 Years Netflix, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 31.68% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In NFLX: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 26.08 shares of Netflix at the time with $100. This investment in NFLX would have produced an average annual return of 39.85%. Currently, Netflix has a market capitalization of $259.89 billion.

Netflix's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $15,302.20 today based on a price of $586.73 for NFLX at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

