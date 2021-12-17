Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) traded at a new 12-month high today of $123.56. So far today approximately 1.6 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.5 million shares.

Spun off from Baxter International in 2000, Edwards Lifesciences designs, manufactures, and markets a range of medical devices and equipment for advanced stages of structural heart disease. Its key products include surgical tissue heart valves, transcatheter valve technologies, surgical clips, catheters, and monitoring systems used to measure a patient’s heart function during surgery.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation defies analysts with a current price ($122.92) 46.4% above its average consensus price target of $65.92.

Over the past year, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has traded in a range of $78.44 to $123.56 and is now at $122.92, 57% above that low.

