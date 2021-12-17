 Skip to main content

If You Invested $1000 Over The Past 20 Years In This Stock, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
December 17, 2021
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 12.53% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In ADBE: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 64.58 shares of Adobe at the time with $1,000. This investment in ADBE would have produced an average annual return of 19.75%. Currently, Adobe has a market capitalization of $269.35 billion.

Adobe's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $36,421.70 today based on a price of $566.09 for ADBE at the time of writing. In other words, you would have more than 36X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

