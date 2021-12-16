 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Winnebago Industries's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 11:33am   Comments
Share:
Winnebago Industries's Earnings: A Preview

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2021-12-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Winnebago Industries will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.25.

Winnebago Industries bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.56, which was followed by a 1.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Winnebago Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 2.01 1.77 1.41 0.98
EPS Actual 2.57 2.16 2.12 1.69
Price Change % -1.8% 1.59% 3.44% 5.26%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Winnebago Industries were trading at $69.0 as of December 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.94%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (WGO)

Fed News: Investors Waiting on New Chair Nominee & Taper Update
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 26, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Winnebago Industries Stock Gains On Q4 Earnings Beat
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings