Boston Beer Co's Return on Invested Capital Overview

Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) brought in sales totaling $561.64 million during Q3 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 198.69%, resulting in a loss of $58.42 million. Boston Beer Co earned $59.20 million, and sales totaled $602.80 million in Q2.

What Is Return On Invested Capital?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q3, Boston Beer Co posted an ROIC of -2.54%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

For Boston Beer Co, a negative ROIC ratio of -2.54% suggests that management may not be effectively allocating their capital. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns; poor capital allocation can be a leech on the performance of a company over time.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Boston Beer Co reported Q3 earnings per share at $2.97/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $4.1/share.

