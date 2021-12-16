$1000 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 5 Years, Would Be Worth This Much

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.08% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000.00 In ABT: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 26.08 shares of Abbott Laboratories at the time with $1,000.00. This investment in ABT would have produced an average annual return of 28.84%. Currently, Abbott Laboratories has a market capitalization of $239.66 billion.

Abbott Laboratories's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

This $1,000.00 investment would be worth $3,865.99 today based on a price of $135.53 for ABT at the time of writing. In other words, you would have more than tripled your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

