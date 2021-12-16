Adobe: Q4 Earnings Insights

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Adobe reported in-line EPS of $3.2 versus an estimate of $3.2, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $686,000,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 3.07% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Adobe's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 3.01 2.81 2.78 2.66 EPS Actual 3.11 3.03 3.14 2.81 Revenue Estimate 3.89B 3.73B 3.76B 3.36B Revenue Actual 3.94B 3.83B 3.90B 3.42B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Adobe management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $3.18 and $3.18 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -0.62% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Adobe, a bearish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.