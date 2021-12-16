Trinity Biotech Enters Into $81M Loan Facility To Refinance Existing Debt
Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) has entered into an $81.25 million loan facility to refinance the existing $99.9 million of exchangeable senior notes.
- The Company entered into an $81.25 million senior secured term loan credit facility with Perceptive Advisors.
- Under the exchange agreement, each holder has agreed to exchange their Notes at a discount to par and receive $0.87 of cash and $0.08 of Trinity's ADS.
- Completing these pending transactions will improve the Company's capital structure by reducing gross debt by approximately $19 million. The Company has no material debt maturities in the next four years.
- Trinity reported Q3 sales of $22 million, down 31% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $26 million.
- Point-of-Care revenues almost doubled to $4.1 million attributable to higher HIV revenues from Africa-related sales.
- Clinical Laboratory revenues decreased 40% to $17.9 million, mainly due to lower revenues within the COVID-19 related portfolio of products.
- Gross margin contracted from 52.4% to 40.4%. Operating profit reached $2.8 million.
- Price Action: TRIB shares are up 2.38% at $1.72 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
