Blue Bird: Q4 Earnings Insights
Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Blue Bird missed estimated earnings by 61.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.18, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $89,207,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 8.81% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Blue Bird's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.39
|0.08
|0
|0.35
|EPS Actual
|0.19
|0.05
|0
|0.49
|Revenue Estimate
|246.50M
|171.50M
|133.20M
|255.55M
|Revenue Actual
|196.66M
|164.70M
|130.43M
|281.41M
