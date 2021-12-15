Blue Bird: Q4 Earnings Insights

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Blue Bird missed estimated earnings by 61.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.18, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $89,207,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 8.81% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Blue Bird's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.08 0 0.35 EPS Actual 0.19 0.05 0 0.49 Revenue Estimate 246.50M 171.50M 133.20M 255.55M Revenue Actual 196.66M 164.70M 130.43M 281.41M

