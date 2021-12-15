Why Roblox Shares Are Sliding Today

Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) is trading lower Wednesday morning after the company announced its November metrics.

Roblox said daily active users were 49.4 million, representing an increase of 35% year-over-year. Hours engaged totaled 3.6 billion, representing an increase of 32% year-over-year.

Roblox said estimated bookings for the month were between $208 million and $211 million. However, estimated average bookings per daily active user were between $4.21 and $4.27, representing a decrease of 8% to 9% year-over-year.

The company said revenue is estimated to be between $184 million and $187 million, representing an increase of 84% to 87% year-over-year.

Roblox operates an online video game platform that lets young gamers create, develop and monetize games for other players.

RBLX Price Action: Roblox has traded as high as $141.59 and as low as $60.50 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 8.57% at $98.44 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Roblox.