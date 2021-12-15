Steelcase Earnings Preview

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-12-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Steelcase will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.09.

Steelcase bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 4.87% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Steelcase's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.24 -0.31 -0.01 0.03 EPS Actual 0.21 -0.24 0.06 0.08 Price Change % -4.87% 4.68% -1.01% 3.34%

Stock Performance

Shares of Steelcase were trading at $11.39 as of December 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.75%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

