 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview For 51job
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 10:11am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Preview For 51job

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-12-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that 51job will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.57.

51job bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at 51job's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.47 0.98 0.50
EPS Actual 0.56 0.23 0.94 0.53
Price Change % -1.16% 0.13% -0.47% -1.44%

Stock Performance

Shares of 51job were trading at $48.81 as of December 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.87%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (JOBS)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: eHealth Drops Following Q3 Results; Autolus Therapeutics Shares Gain
Mid-Day Market Update: Trade Desk Jumps After Upbeat Results; GT Biopharma Shares Slide
38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings