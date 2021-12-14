 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Starbucks 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 10:08am   Comments
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Starbucks 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 10.02% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100.00 In SBUX: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 21.73 shares of Starbucks at the time with $100.00. This investment in SBUX would have produced an average annual return of 17.28%. Currently, Starbucks has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion.

Starbucks's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100.00 in Starbucks you would have approximately $3,197.13 today.

In other words, you would have more than 30X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

