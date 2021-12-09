Recap: Vail Resorts Q1 Earnings
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Vail Resorts beat estimated earnings by 4.97%, reporting an EPS of $-3.44 versus an estimate of $-3.62, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $43,790,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 7.37% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vail Resorts's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-3.53
|6.47
|2.26
|-3.54
|EPS Actual
|-3.49
|6.72
|3.62
|-3.82
|Revenue Estimate
|170.91M
|882.02M
|641.95M
|163.01M
|Revenue Actual
|204.20M
|889.08M
|684.64M
|131.79M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
