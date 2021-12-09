Recap: Vail Resorts Q1 Earnings

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vail Resorts beat estimated earnings by 4.97%, reporting an EPS of $-3.44 versus an estimate of $-3.62, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $43,790,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 7.37% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vail Resorts's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -3.53 6.47 2.26 -3.54 EPS Actual -3.49 6.72 3.62 -3.82 Revenue Estimate 170.91M 882.02M 641.95M 163.01M Revenue Actual 204.20M 889.08M 684.64M 131.79M

