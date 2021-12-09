Lakeland Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights
Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lakeland Industries beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $11,419,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 12.97% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lakeland Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.42
|0.53
|0.66
|0.53
|EPS Actual
|0.31
|0.57
|0.96
|1.14
|Revenue Estimate
|33.28M
|33.89M
|34.96M
|34.28M
|Revenue Actual
|27.47M
|34.09M
|36.90M
|41.45M
