Lakeland Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lakeland Industries beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $11,419,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 12.97% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lakeland Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.53 0.66 0.53 EPS Actual 0.31 0.57 0.96 1.14 Revenue Estimate 33.28M 33.89M 34.96M 34.28M Revenue Actual 27.47M 34.09M 36.90M 41.45M

