Here's How Much $100 Invested In Abbott Laboratories 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 12:37pm   Comments
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.02% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100.00 In ABT: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.55 shares of Abbott Laboratories at the time with $100.00. This investment in ABT would have produced an average annual return of 27.53%. Currently, Abbott Laboratories has a market capitalization of $235.20 billion.

Abbott Laboratories's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $100.00 investment would be worth $366.15 today based on a price of $133.01 for ABT at the time of writing. In other words, you would have more than tripled your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

