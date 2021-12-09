RH Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, RH (NYSE:RH) earned $272.54 million, a 9.46% increase from the preceding quarter. RH also posted a total of $1.01 billion in sales, a 1.73% increase since Q2. In Q2, RH brought in $988.86 million in sales but only earned $248.99 million.

What Is Return On Invested Capital?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q3, RH posted an ROIC of 17.93%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

For RH, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 17.93% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

RH reported Q3 earnings per share at $7.03/share, which beat analyst predictions of $6.63/share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.