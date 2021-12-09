 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Academy Sports's Earnings Outlook
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 10:29am   Comments
Share:
Academy Sports's Earnings Outlook

Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2021-12-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Academy Sports will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.09.

Academy Sports bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.92, which was followed by a 3.79% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Academy Sports's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.42 0.83 0.52 0.36
EPS Actual 2.34 1.89 1.09 0.91
Price Change % 3.79% 0.63% 0.41% 0.51%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Academy Sports were trading at $43.36 as of December 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 154.27%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (ASO)

A Look Into Academy Sports's Debt
Key Black Friday Takeaways For Academy Sports, Dick's & Other Leisure Brands
A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Notable Academy Sports Insider Trades $6.3M In Company Stock
Notable Academy Sports Insider Trades $12M In Company Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings