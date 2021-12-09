 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Earnings Outlook For Johnson Outdoors
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 10:28am   Comments
Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2021-12-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Johnson Outdoors will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.65.

Johnson Outdoors bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.33, which was followed by a 0.3% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Johnson Outdoors's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 2.50 2.44 0.89 0.80
EPS Actual 2.83 2.74 1.96 1.53
Price Change % 0.3% -1.69% 5.37% 5.76%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Outdoors were trading at $99.81 as of December 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.99%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

