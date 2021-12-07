AeroVironment: Q2 Earnings Insights

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AeroVironment beat estimated earnings by 25.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.62, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $29,343,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 12.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AeroVironment's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.24 0.81 0.31 EPS Actual -0.17 1.04 0.14 0.48 Revenue Estimate 96.48M 147.18M 75.46M 81.76M Revenue Actual 101.01M 136.01M 78.78M 92.67M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.