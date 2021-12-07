AeroVironment: Q2 Earnings Insights
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AeroVironment beat estimated earnings by 25.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.62, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $29,343,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 12.8% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AeroVironment's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.24
|0.81
|0.31
|EPS Actual
|-0.17
|1.04
|0.14
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|96.48M
|147.18M
|75.46M
|81.76M
|Revenue Actual
|101.01M
|136.01M
|78.78M
|92.67M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings