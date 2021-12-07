 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview For GameStop
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 10:05am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Preview For GameStop

GameStop (NYSE:GME) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-12-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that GameStop will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.52.

GameStop bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.10, which was followed by a 0.19% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GameStop's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.66 -0.83 1.35 -0.85
EPS Actual -0.76 -0.45 1.34 -0.53
Price Change % 0.19% -27.16% -33.79% -19.36%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of GameStop were trading at $167.12 as of December 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1175.33%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (GME)

What Are Whales Doing With GameStop
This Week's Earnings Repertoire
5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Pioneer Power, NuZee Remain At The Top, Grab Rejoins The Leaderboard
Reallocating Could be Contributing to Volatility as Investors Move from Pandemic Plays to Focus on Value
This Ryan Cohen-Linked Stock Is Seeing The Highest Interest On WallstreetBets Today
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy The Dip In GameStop Or AMC?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings