5 Stocks To Watch For December 7, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 4:55am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For December 7, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) to report quarterly earnings at $20.87 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares rose 0.3% to $1,885.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) reported adjusted earnings of $0.31 per share for its third fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021, up from $0.18 per share in the year-ago period. Total revenues climbed 40% to $185.8 million. The company also said it sees FY22 adjusted earnings of $0.66 to $0.69 per share on revenue of $717.0 to $718.0 million. Coupa Software shares dipped 10.4% to $156.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) to have earned $2.49 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Toll Brothers shares slipped 0.5% to $70.50 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) priced its underwritten public offering of 7,700,000 shares of common stock for total gross proceeds of around $344.6 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties shares dropped 2.4% to $45.32 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $897.50 million before the opening bell. Designer Brands shares gained 1.5% to $13.70 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

