5 Stocks To Watch For December 7, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) to report quarterly earnings at $20.87 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares rose 0.3% to $1,885.00 in after-hours trading.
- Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) reported adjusted earnings of $0.31 per share for its third fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021, up from $0.18 per share in the year-ago period. Total revenues climbed 40% to $185.8 million. The company also said it sees FY22 adjusted earnings of $0.66 to $0.69 per share on revenue of $717.0 to $718.0 million. Coupa Software shares dipped 10.4% to $156.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) to have earned $2.49 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Toll Brothers shares slipped 0.5% to $70.50 in after-hours trading.
- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) priced its underwritten public offering of 7,700,000 shares of common stock for total gross proceeds of around $344.6 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties shares dropped 2.4% to $45.32 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $897.50 million before the opening bell. Designer Brands shares gained 1.5% to $13.70 in after-hours trading.
