5 Stocks To Watch For December 7, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) to report quarterly earnings at $20.87 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares rose 0.3% to $1,885.00 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: AZO) to report quarterly earnings at $20.87 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares rose 0.3% to $1,885.00 in after-hours trading. Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) reported adjusted earnings of $0.31 per share for its third fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021, up from $0.18 per share in the year-ago period. Total revenues climbed 40% to $185.8 million. The company also said it sees FY22 adjusted earnings of $0.66 to $0.69 per share on revenue of $717.0 to $718.0 million. Coupa Software shares dipped 10.4% to $156.00 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: COUP) reported adjusted earnings of $0.31 per share for its third fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021, up from $0.18 per share in the year-ago period. Total revenues climbed 40% to $185.8 million. The company also said it sees FY22 adjusted earnings of $0.66 to $0.69 per share on revenue of $717.0 to $718.0 million. Coupa Software shares dipped 10.4% to $156.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) to have earned $2.49 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Toll Brothers shares slipped 0.5% to $70.50 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor