Recap: Coupa Software Q3 Earnings
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 04:03 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Coupa Software beat estimated earnings by 1450.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.02, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $52,852,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32, which was followed by a 4.22% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Coupa Software's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|-0.19
|-0.11
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|0.07
|0.17
|0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|162.96M
|152.62M
|145.66M
|124.01M
|Revenue Actual
|179.20M
|166.93M
|163.54M
|132.96M
