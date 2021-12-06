Recap: Coupa Software Q3 Earnings

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 04:03 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Coupa Software beat estimated earnings by 1450.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.02, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $52,852,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32, which was followed by a 4.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Coupa Software's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.19 -0.11 0.03 EPS Actual 0.26 0.07 0.17 0.18 Revenue Estimate 162.96M 152.62M 145.66M 124.01M Revenue Actual 179.20M 166.93M 163.54M 132.96M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.