 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: HealthEquity Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 7:43pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: HealthEquity Q3 Earnings

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 04:02 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

HealthEquity reported in-line EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.35, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $603,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 4.42% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HealthEquity's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.36 0.32 0.39 0.36
EPS Actual 0.40 0.38 0.42 0.41
Revenue Estimate 184.71M 180.84M 185.36M 176.78M
Revenue Actual 189.10M 184.20M 188.17M 179.35M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (HQY)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Higher; Crude Oil Up 2%
5 Stocks To Watch For December 6, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For December 6, 2021
Preview: HealthEquity's Earnings
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 2, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings