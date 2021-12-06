Recap: HealthEquity Q3 Earnings

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 04:02 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

HealthEquity reported in-line EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.35, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $603,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 4.42% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HealthEquity's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.32 0.39 0.36 EPS Actual 0.40 0.38 0.42 0.41 Revenue Estimate 184.71M 180.84M 185.36M 176.78M Revenue Actual 189.10M 184.20M 188.17M 179.35M

