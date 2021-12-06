Recap: HealthEquity Q3 Earnings
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 04:02 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
HealthEquity reported in-line EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.35, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $603,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 4.42% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at HealthEquity's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.36
|0.32
|0.39
|0.36
|EPS Actual
|0.40
|0.38
|0.42
|0.41
|Revenue Estimate
|184.71M
|180.84M
|185.36M
|176.78M
|Revenue Actual
|189.10M
|184.20M
|188.17M
|179.35M
