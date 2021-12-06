Recap: MongoDB Q3 Earnings
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MongoDB beat estimated earnings by 71.05%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.38, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $76,122,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 26.33% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MongoDB's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.39
|-0.37
|-0.39
|-0.44
|EPS Actual
|-0.24
|-0.15
|-0.33
|-0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|184.20M
|169.93M
|156.97M
|138.69M
|Revenue Actual
|198.75M
|181.65M
|171.00M
|150.77M
