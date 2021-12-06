Recap: MongoDB Q3 Earnings

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MongoDB beat estimated earnings by 71.05%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.38, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $76,122,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 26.33% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MongoDB's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.39 -0.37 -0.39 -0.44 EPS Actual -0.24 -0.15 -0.33 -0.31 Revenue Estimate 184.20M 169.93M 156.97M 138.69M Revenue Actual 198.75M 181.65M 171.00M 150.77M

