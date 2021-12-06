 Skip to main content

Toll Brothers Earnings Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 10:22am   Comments
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-12-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Toll Brothers will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.49.

Toll Brothers bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.33, which was followed by a 4.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Toll Brothers's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.54 0.80 0.47 1.23
EPS Actual 1.87 1.01 0.76 1.55
Price Change % 4.29% 3.79% 3.17% -7.9%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers were trading at $68.26 as of December 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 55.38%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings