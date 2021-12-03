 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Dollar General Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2021 10:33am   Comments
Dollar General Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Dollar General (NYSE:DG) earned $665.59 million, a 21.66% increase from the preceding quarter. Dollar General's sales decreased to $8.52 billion, a 1.53% change since Q2. Dollar General earned $849.57 million, and sales totaled $8.65 billion in Q2.

What Is ROIC?

Earnings data without context is not clear and can difficult to base trading decisions on. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) helps to filter signal from noise by measuring yearly pre-tax profit relative to invested capital by a business. Generally, a higher ROIC suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q3, Dollar General posted an ROIC of 8.25%.

It is important to keep in mind that ROIC evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

For Dollar General, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 8.25% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Analyst Predictions

Dollar General reported Q3 earnings per share at $2.08/share, which beat analyst predictions of $2.01/share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

