Recap: Hibbett Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2021 10:18am   Comments
Recap: Hibbett Q3 Earnings

 

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hibbett beat estimated earnings by 7.01%, reporting an EPS of $1.68 versus an estimate of $1.57, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $50,336,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.44, which was followed by a 9.23% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hibbett's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 1.42 2.77 1.37 0.45
EPS Actual 2.86 5 1.40 1.45
Revenue Estimate 320.89M 412.92M 378.42M 286.42M
Revenue Actual 419.26M 506.86M 376.83M 331.38M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

