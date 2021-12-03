Recap: Hibbett Q3 Earnings
Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hibbett beat estimated earnings by 7.01%, reporting an EPS of $1.68 versus an estimate of $1.57, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $50,336,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.44, which was followed by a 9.23% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hibbett's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.42
|2.77
|1.37
|0.45
|EPS Actual
|2.86
|5
|1.40
|1.45
|Revenue Estimate
|320.89M
|412.92M
|378.42M
|286.42M
|Revenue Actual
|419.26M
|506.86M
|376.83M
|331.38M
