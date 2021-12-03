Recap: Hibbett Q3 Earnings

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hibbett beat estimated earnings by 7.01%, reporting an EPS of $1.68 versus an estimate of $1.57, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $50,336,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.44, which was followed by a 9.23% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hibbett's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.42 2.77 1.37 0.45 EPS Actual 2.86 5 1.40 1.45 Revenue Estimate 320.89M 412.92M 378.42M 286.42M Revenue Actual 419.26M 506.86M 376.83M 331.38M

