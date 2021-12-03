Earnings Scheduled For December 3, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.21 per share on revenue of $6.59 billion.

• Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $360.63 million.

• Dole (NYSE:DOLE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion.

• RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Genesco (NYSE:GCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $575.57 million.

• Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

