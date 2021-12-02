 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Weighs In On CrowdStrike Following Strong Q3 Earnings
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 02, 2021 10:56am   Comments
Share:
Jim Cramer Weighs In On CrowdStrike Following Strong Q3 Earnings

CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) is trading relatively flat Thursday morning despite announcing strong fiscal third-quarter 2022 financial results.

What Happened: CrowdStrike reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 17 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 10 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $380.1 million, which beat the estimate of $363.53 million.

CrowdStrike said it expects fiscal fourth-quarter earnings to be in a range of 19 cents to 21 cents per share versus the estimate of 16 cents per share. The company expects revenue to be in a range $406.5 million to $412.3 million versus the estimate of $400 million.

Why It Matters: Jim Cramer thinks the stock should be trading much higher than where it is.

"They crushed it and the stock is getting crushed," Cramer said on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."

Analysts cut their price targets following earnings and Cramer thinks it's because of comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell.

"Why are they cutting it? Because of Powell," Cramer said. "People decided high multiple has to go."

See Also: Looking At CrowdStrike Holdings's Recent Whale Trades

Goldman Sachs maintained CrowdStrike with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $305 to $270.

Morgan Stanley analyst Hamza Fodderwala maintained CrowdStrike with an Underweight rating and lowered the price target from $247 to $225.

Powell said inflation is likely to persist well into 2022 and that the Fed could potentially start tapering off its purchases of government bonds a few months sooner than previously expected.

"CrowdStrike's quarter was great," Cramer said. "Three months ago, pre-Powell, pre-worries, CrowdStrike would be up 10%."

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz will appear on "Mad Money" with Cramer Thursday night. 

CRWD Price Action: CrowdStrike has traded as high as $298.48 and as low as $138.24 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 0.82% at $203.23 at time of publication.

Photo: Owen Byrne from Flickr.

Latest Ratings for CRWD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Dec 2021MizuhoMaintainsBuy
Dec 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CRWD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights
Looking At CrowdStrike Holdings's Recent Whale Trades
Earnings Scheduled For December 1, 2021
Earnings Preview: CrowdStrike Holdings
This Week's Earnings Report Radar
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings Long Ideas News Guidance Price Target Analyst Ratings Media Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FIVEDeutsche BankMaintains274.0
ENTGDeutsche BankMaintains160.0
CRWDDeutsche BankMaintains260.0
SPLKDeutsche BankMaintains140.0
SNOWDeutsche BankMaintains400.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com