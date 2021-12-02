 Skip to main content

A Preview Of Bank of Montreal's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 10:22am   Comments
Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2021-12-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Bank of Montreal will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.53.

Bank of Montreal bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $1.13, which was followed by a 0.09% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank of Montreal's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.67 1.67 1.67 1.67
EPS Actual 2.80 2.49 2.35 1.82
Price Change % -0.09% 0.86% 3.44% 0.98%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Montreal were trading at $103.43 as of December 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 36.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

