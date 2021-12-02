Duluth Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights
Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Duluth Holdings beat estimated earnings by 147.37%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.19, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $9,746,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 0.58% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Duluth Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.03
|-0.20
|0.72
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.27
|0.02
|0.67
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|142.83M
|125.87M
|274.07M
|136.11M
|Revenue Actual
|149.13M
|133.42M
|255.96M
|135.53M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News