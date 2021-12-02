Earnings Scheduled For December 2, 2021
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $10.41 billion.
• Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $146.21 million.
• GMS (NYSE:GMS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
• Express (NYSE:EXPR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $503.10 million.
• Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $142.52 million.
• Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.50 per share on revenue of $5.08 billion.
• Kroger (NYSE:KR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $31.15 billion.
• Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $8.48 billion.
• Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $275.80 million.
• Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $397.05 million.
• SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $132.92 million.
• Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $18.17 million.
• Lee Enterprises (NASDAQ:LEE) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Yext (NYSE:YEXT) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Cadre Hldgs (NYSE:CDRE) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $217.97 million.
• Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
• Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.38 per share on revenue of $748.66 million.
• Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $267.56 million.
• DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $530.63 million.
• Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $415.12 million.
• Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $287.42 million.
• Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $164.76 million.
• Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.
• Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $184.24 million.
• Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $64.31 million.
• JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $620.37 million.
• Asana (NYSE:ASAN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $93.86 million.
• Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $139.49 million.
• Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $48.02 million.
