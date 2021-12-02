 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For December 2, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 4:31am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $10.41 billion.

• Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $146.21 million.

• GMS (NYSE:GMS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Express (NYSE:EXPR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $503.10 million.

• Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $142.52 million.

• Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.50 per share on revenue of $5.08 billion.

• Kroger (NYSE:KR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $31.15 billion.

• Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $8.48 billion.

• Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $275.80 million.

• Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $397.05 million.

• SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $132.92 million.

• Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $18.17 million.

• Lee Enterprises (NASDAQ:LEE) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Yext (NYSE:YEXT) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Cadre Hldgs (NYSE:CDRE) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $217.97 million.

• Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.38 per share on revenue of $748.66 million.

• Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $267.56 million.

• DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $530.63 million.

• Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $415.12 million.

• Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $287.42 million.

• Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $164.76 million.

• Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.

• Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $184.24 million.

• Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $64.31 million.

• JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $620.37 million.

• Asana (NYSE:ASAN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $93.86 million.

• Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $139.49 million.

• Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $48.02 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

