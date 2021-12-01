 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Outlook For Cooper Companies
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 10:06am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Outlook For Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-12-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Cooper Companies will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.38.

Cooper Companies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 1.23% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cooper Companies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 3.29 3.09 2.78 3.09
EPS Actual 3.41 3.38 3.17 3.16
Price Change % 1.23% -0.55% 4.47% 2.29%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies were trading at $376.47 as of November 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (COO)

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Cooper Companies
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Cooper Companies
A Look Into Cooper Companies's Debt
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector
CooperSurgical Expands Fertility, Labor & Delivery With $1.6B Acquisition Deal
A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings