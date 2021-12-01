 Skip to main content

Dollar General Earnings Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 10:05am   Comments
Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-12-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Dollar General will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.01.

Dollar General bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.29% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dollar General's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 2.57 2.19 2.72 2
EPS Actual 2.69 2.82 2.62 2.31
Price Change % -0.29% -0.7% 5.02% -0.49%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General were trading at $221.3 as of November 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.3%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

