Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Pops After Q3 Beat, Raised FY21 Outlook
- Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (NYSE: BBW) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 27.4% year-on-year, to $95.14 million, beating the analyst consensus of $84.56 million.
- The retail sales increased 26.5% Y/Y, and the e-Commerce demand rose 5.7%.
- The gross profit margin expanded 550 basis points to 52.1%.
- Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 26% Y/Y to $41.7 million and constituted 43.8% of total revenues, versus 44.3% last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $11.1 million increased 125.6% Y/Y.
- Adjusted EPS was $0.38 versus the analyst consensus of $(0.17).
- The company held $48.5 million in cash and equivalents as of October 30, 2021.
- Outlook: Build-A-Bear raised FY21 sales guidance to $390 million - $400 million (previously $375 million - $385 million), versus the consensus of $382.91 million.
- Price Action: BBW shares are trading higher by 12.3% at $19.15 on the last check Wednesday.
