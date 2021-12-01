 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Pops After Q3 Beat, Raised FY21 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 9:51am   Comments
Share:
Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Pops After Q3 Beat, Raised FY21 Outlook
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (NYSE: BBW) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 27.4% year-on-year, to $95.14 million, beating the analyst consensus of $84.56 million.
  • The retail sales increased 26.5% Y/Y, and the e-Commerce demand rose 5.7%.
  • The gross profit margin expanded 550 basis points to 52.1%.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 26% Y/Y to $41.7 million and constituted 43.8% of total revenues, versus 44.3% last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $11.1 million increased 125.6% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EPS was $0.38 versus the analyst consensus of $(0.17).
  • The company held $48.5 million in cash and equivalents as of October 30, 2021.
  • Outlook: Build-A-Bear raised FY21 sales guidance to $390 million - $400 million (previously $375 million - $385 million), versus the consensus of $382.91 million.
  • Also ReadBuild-A-Bear Workshop Stock Gains On Special Cash Dividend, Stock Buyback
  • Price Action: BBW shares are trading higher by 12.3% at $19.15 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBW)

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Gains On Special Cash Dividend, Stock Buyback
Recap: Build-A-Bear Workshop Q3 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For December 1, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Build-A-Bear Workshop
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com