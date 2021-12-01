QQQ
+ 0.00
393.82
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 314.73
57265.29
+ 0.55%
DIA
-0.08
344.98
-0.02%
SPY
+ 0.33
455.23
+ 0.07%
TLT
+ 0.00
151.59
+ 0%
GLD
-0.02
165.52
-0.01%

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Gains On Special Cash Dividend, Stock Buyback

byShivani Kumaresan
December 1, 2021 7:27 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Gains On Special Cash Dividend, Stock Buyback
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc's (NYSE:BBW) Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $1.25 per share. The board has also authorized a share repurchase program of up to $25 million.
  • The dividend will be paid on December 27, 2021, to all stockholders of record as of December 10, 2021.
  • The program authorizes the company to repurchase shares through November 30, 2023.
  • Build-A-Bear held $48.5 million in cash and equivalents as of October 30, 2021.
  • The company also announced the appointment of Narayan Iyengar and Lesli Rotenberg to its Board.
  • Price Action: BBW shares are trading higher by 8.44% at $18.5 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Dividends Buybacks Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Build-A-Bear Workshop Shares Rally After Strong Q2, Raised FY21 Outlook

Build-A-Bear Workshop Shares Rally After Strong Q2, Raised FY21 Outlook

Why Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Is Moving Today

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE: BBW) shares are trading higher by 22.5% at $18.67 Tuesday morning on continued strength after the company last week reported better-than-expected first-quarter results and raised FY21 EBITDA guidance from $28 million to $32 million. read more
This Kids Retail Company Has A Better One-Year Return Than Amazon, Kohl's, Five Below And Children's Place

This Kids Retail Company Has A Better One-Year Return Than Amazon, Kohl's, Five Below And Children's Place

For many years Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE: BBW) was known for being "Where Best Friends Are Made." Now, the St. Louis, Missouri-based kids retail company may have investors over the past year saying “Where Absurd Returns Are Made.” read more

A Mixed Bag For Toy Makers So Far In 2015