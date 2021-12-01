Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Gains On Special Cash Dividend, Stock Buyback
- Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc's (NYSE:BBW) Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $1.25 per share. The board has also authorized a share repurchase program of up to $25 million.
- The dividend will be paid on December 27, 2021, to all stockholders of record as of December 10, 2021.
- The program authorizes the company to repurchase shares through November 30, 2023.
- Build-A-Bear held $48.5 million in cash and equivalents as of October 30, 2021.
- The company also announced the appointment of Narayan Iyengar and Lesli Rotenberg to its Board.
- Price Action: BBW shares are trading higher by 8.44% at $18.5 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
