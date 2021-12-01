Recap: Royal Bank of Canada Q4 Earnings
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Royal Bank of Canada missed estimated earnings by 3.62%, reporting an EPS of $2.13 versus an estimate of $2.21, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $1,462,000,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.83, which was followed by a 1.2% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Royal Bank of Canada's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.61
|1.61
|1.61
|1.61
|EPS Actual
|2.44
|2.19
|2.04
|1.69
|Revenue Estimate
|8.05B
|8.05B
|8.05B
|8.05B
|Revenue Actual
|10.36B
|9.22B
|9.93B
|8.39B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
