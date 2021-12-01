Earnings Scheduled For December 1, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $11.98 billion.

• WisdomTree International Dividend Top 100 Fund (NYSE:DOO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.

• REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $180.00 million.

• G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.

• Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSE:VB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $15.37 million.

• Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $745.38 million.

• Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $84.56 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $33.96 million.

• Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $194.53 million.

• Culp (NYSE:CULP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $73.80 million.

• PVH (NYSE:PVH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.

• Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $563.68 million.

• Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $305.57 million.

• Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $650.98 million.

• CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $363.53 million.

• Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $327.00 million.

• C3.ai (NYSE:AI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $56.90 million.

• Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $193.21 million.

• Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $465.91 million.

• Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $108.46 million.

• Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $66.58 million.

• Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $86.54 million.

